Ariana Grande ‘Traumatized,’ but More Concerned for Manchester Bombing Victims

Ariana Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows Wednesday due to the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England.

United Kingdom officials had stopped sharing information in the wake of the leaks, but Britain’s lead officer for counter-terrorism policing Mark Rowley announced they had received “fresh assurances”.

The pictures included the remains of the suspected bomb, the rucksack worn by the suicide bomber and showed blood stains amid the wreckage.

“When the trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their family”, the group said.

The bombing, which took place at the Manchester Arena indoor venue just after the end of a concert by USA pop singer Ariana Grande, was the deadliest in Britain since July 2005, when 52 people were killed in attacks on London’s transport network.

Libyan authorities have arrested Abedi’s younger brother, Hashim, and father, Ramadan, in Tripoli.

The U.S. relies on a global network of intelligence-sharing partnerships, most notably the “Five Eyes” agreement among the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

As of Thursday, the identity of the officials who leaked the information remains unknown but at a press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would continue to share intelligence despite the leaks.

Intelligence officials even knew of his links to a militant Islamist group in Libya and to Isis-linked jihadists in the United Kingdom, but Abedi was still allowed to travel from Libya to Britain several weeks before launching his attack.

“If that’s something that we did, I think that’s a real problem”, he said.

Rudd said up to 3,800 soldiers could be deployed on Britain’s streets, taking on guard duties to free up police to focus on patrols and investigation. Much of the summit is expected to be about terrorism in the wake of the attack in Manchester. Soldiers are on the streets of London, a deployment created to free up police officers to pursue the terrorists behind the attack.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the level of activity in the probe is “intense” and continuing “at pace”.

“Who’s leaking it? Where’s it coming from?”

British officials say that have receive assurances from USA authorities that confidential material will be protected.

22 were killed in the terror attack, including gay fan Martyn Hett, 29, whose death prompted moving tributes from family members, friends and Mariah Carey.

ABC News reports the suspects were apprehended in south Manchester early Wednesday morning.

British authorities have expressed outrage over the leaked photos, which were shared with American counterterrorism officials.