Ariana Grande will return to Manchester for fundraising concert

With reports coming in that Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who is originally from Libya, was known to intelligence agencies in United Kingdom, it has put a question mark on all the things that MI5 knew about the suicide bomber and how they tackled the matter.

He also says there has been a lot of progress in the investigation, but much work remains to be done.

The 18-year-old was killed in the blast shortly after her favourite artist Ariana Grande left the stage at the Manchester Arena on Monday. All are men, aged between 18 and 44.

British police say they are evacuating residents around a house being searched in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins said Friday there is no place for discrimination and hatred in Manchester and urged people to report any incidents. A threat level of “severe” means an attack is highly likely.

Police have issued a photograph of Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton born to Libyan parents, taken on Monday night before he blew himself up and said they believed he had assembled his bomb in an apartment in the city center.

Authorities are chasing possible links between the bomber, Salman Abedi, and militants in Manchester, elsewhere in Europe, and in North Africa and the Middle East. Britain’s security level has been upgraded to “critical”, meaning officials believe another attack may be imminent. Photos showed an army bomb-disposal unit at the property.

Grande tweeted that she was “broken” that night, but hadn’t spoken or written since.

British officials say they have received assurances from US authorities that confidential material will be protected.

Before kickoff, Prince William laid a wreath in memory of the victims alongside Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Manchester is slowly returning to normal, though the damaged arena and adjacent Victoria train station remain closed.

London police say extra security is being added for major sporting events this weekend including the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Members of the mosque attended by the Manchester suicide bombing suspect have been warned that police will be informed if there are signs anyone in the community has been radicalized.

“We will be thinking about all the people who died and were injured”, she said.

Ms Rudd told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “It’s an ongoing operation, there are 11 people in custody, the operation is still at full tilt, in a way”.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”, she said. We won’t let this divide us.

