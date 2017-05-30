Ariana Grande Will Return to Manchester to Play a Benefit Concert

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour party, observes a minute’s silence for the victims of the attack on the Manchester Arena, before making a speech as his party restarts its election campaign in London, May 26, 2017. The police are searching 14 locations and have 13 arrested in connection with the attack, the statement said.

Monday’s bombing, which killed 22 people and injured more than 100, many of them young people, took place just after Grande had finished performing a concert in the city.

“They’re very significant, these arrests”.

May and US President Donald Trump “noted that there had been strong agreement in discussions so far that the G7 should do more collectively on counter terrorism”, Downing Street said in a statement.

Since the attack, armed police backed up by the army have been patrolling cities and trains.

Britain remains on a “critical” security level, indicating that officials believe another attack may be imminent.

Hospitals have been warned to be ready. No one has yet been charged in the attack.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also chided Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May for cutting spending on policing.

“This will not change”, she said. “The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me proud than you” ll ever know”, she said.

“I woke up because I heard the police shouting, they were shouting “Get down, it’s the police, hands on the ground, get on the ground”, said local resident Anita Santonelli, who said she saw around 10 armed police officers during the morning operation. Two others had been arrested have been released without charges. Abedi’s brother and father were arrested by a militia in that country after the bombing, the militia said.

Nearly one week after a suicide bomber killed 22 and wounded dozens more at her Manchester Arena appearance, Ariana Grande has announced she plans to return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims.

Hopkins and Basu said they had gathered significant information about Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton born to Libyan parents, how his bomb was built, his associates, finances, the places he had been and the wider conspiracy.