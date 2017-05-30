Memorial Day events ended with a wreath ceremony at the Ninth Street Bridge, where members of the American Legion placed a wreath in the Animas River to honor those who died at sea. “Without this knowledge, the memories will fade and the real reason for Memorial Day services will disappear”.

Often those protectors of our freedoms were laid to rest in the rural cemeteries near the valleys and ridges where they grew up, usually behind a small country church.

This year marked the 98th Annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade. So while many of us will be celebrating this long Memorial Day weekend and some of the calling the unofficial start of the summer. More than 600 Vietnam War veterans from the state flew to Washington, D.C., to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“It’s a lovely statue”, American Legion Post 24 Commander Bryan Lauzon said.

Memorial Day is a solemn holiday, meant to honor those veterans who died while serving. And her group Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America this is Alison Jeff we’ll speaking. “I lost him in 2016 and my brother was in the Marines, so it’s just something I feel I needed to be here”, said resident Edna Nixon.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice, their life, to defend this country“. “I$3 thank those that view Memorial Day as more than a time off to go to the lake”.

“It’s not happy”, said Rene Kicklighter, 37, who retired from the Army National Guard.

At the Daggett Square Memorial, the selectmen read the names of every Rochester veteran, starting with veterans from World War I. When the parade returned to Town Hall, they also read the names of Rochester’s Civil War veterans.

May 30 “is designated for the objective of strewing flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion”, Camp Commander Bernard Doyle read from the proclamation.

Invited to speak to high school students in Allentown, Pennsylvania, she said she told them, “What is the true meaning of Memorial Day?”

“You do have my honest and humble thanks”, said Atwood, also a former state representative.