Army: Islamist militants kill 19 in south Philippines

About 100 people have died in the violence, including some civilians, although authorities were still trying to assess the scope of the bloodshed.

At least 31 suspected militants have been killed since Tuesday, six of whom were believed to have been from Malaysia and Indonesia, a military spokesman said.

Around 85,000 people have been forced to leave their homes as an ongoing military operation against Daesh-linked terrorists in Marawi City entered seventh day.

Philippine troops stand guard near the town center in Marawi on Sunday.

A police officer watches from the balcony of bullet-riddled business establishment as government troops battle with Muslim militants who continue to hold their ground in some areas of Marawi city for nearly a week Monday, May 29, 2017 in southern Philippines.

Much of the city is a no-go zone, but as the military advances and more civilians escape, the scope of the battle is becoming clear.

The discovery confirms days of speculation that Maute rebels had killed civilians during a bloody takeover of Marawi City, that the military believes is aimed at winning the Maute recognition from ISIS as a South-east Asian affiliate.

“We are using precision ammunition in our surgical air strikes“, said another army spokesman, Colonal Edgard Arevalo. In one area, the bodies of eight men who appeared to have been executed by militants were found in a ravine, police said.

Tens of thousands of people have fled Marawi since Tuesday, when militants went on the rampage seizing a school, a hospital, and a cathedral.

Phelim Kine, deputy director of the Human Rights Watch Asia division, said Duterte’s “pro-rape comments only confirm some of the worst fears of human rights activists that the Duterte government will not just turn a blind eye to possible military abuses in Mindanao, but may actively encourage them”.

The army deployed additional ground troops over the weekend and dispatched helicopters to carry out rocket strikes on Maute positions as fighters held buildings and a bridge deep inside a predominantly Muslim city where few civilians remained. A paper sign attached to one of the men indicated the victims “betrayed their faith”.

That figure includes 16 civilians, 61 militants, 11 soldiers, and four police officers.

Asked if government forces are close to clearing Marawi City of Maute men, Padilla said, “We’re leaning forward to do that”.

During his electoral campaign in 2016, the president referred to the 1989 rape and murder of Australian missionary Jacqueline Hamill who was taken hostage during her visit to a jail in Davao City, where Duterte was the mayor at that time.

Duterte on Saturday appealed to various rebel forces to become “soldiers of the Republic” and unite to defeat Abu Sayyaf rebels and the Maute group, both of which have aligned with Islamic State. He now heads an alliance of at least 10 smaller militant groups, including the Maute, which has a heavy presence in Marawi and has been instrumental in fighting off government forces in the current battles. The siege “seems to be an effort by ISIS-inspired local groups to be recognized as a province of their caliphate”, reporter Michael Sullivan told NPR yesterday, and the Philippine government is now taking the threat posed by ISIS more seriously.

Washington has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Hapilon’s capture, but he has proved elusive.