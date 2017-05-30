Arsenal Beat Chelsea 2-1 to Win Record Seventh FA Cup

Chelsea were left feeling blue after a superb performance from Arsenal secured a record 13th FA Cup triumph on Saturday.

Having now claimed his seventh FA Cup, Wenger will be relieved to have ended a hard season on a high, as the Gunners put their top-four failure to one side and won English football’s most famous cup competition for the third time in four years.

Delivering the FA Cup three times in four seasons has papered over some of the cracks as Arsenal has repeatedly come up short in the Premier League and Europe.

However, while Chelsea were firm favourites on the day, the Gunners started superbly, with Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey dominating in midfield.

“We had outstanding performances, ” Wenger said. “This team is moving forward, is united and the way that we play suits our players”, Wenger said after he continued with 3-4-3 formation that already used in the last games of the Premier League.

“We showed strength, unity and played spectacular football”.

Arsene Wenger – whose future at the club remains uncertain – saw his side go ahead through Alexis Sanchez’s controversial goal in the 4 minute.

Despite having Victor Moses sent off after he received a second yellow card for diving, Chelsea levelled through Diego Costa in the 76th minute, only for Aaron Ramsey to head in Arsenal’s winner just three minutes later.

“I’m proud to have won seven of these cups”.

“I’m happy for the manager”, Ramsey said on the Wembley Stadium pitch.

Victory was rich vindication for Wenger, whose Arsenal future is due to be decided in a board meeting on Tuesday, and allowed him to salvage something from the most hard season of his 21-year tenure. But when Wenger steps into their board room for the meeting which will decide his fate on Tuesday, he can argue that the signs of recovery have been there for over a month. “Wednesday or Thursday will be clearer”.

With Eden Hazard struggling to spark Chelsea’s biggest threat was Costa who was denied by a perfectly-timed tackle by Per Mertesacker, making his first start of the season.

“I’m sure he wants the best for the team and if he thinks that is the way to go you have to go with it, we are a team”.

“To be able to do that today was a very proud moment for myself and to lead the team out for the first time officially as captain is a great moment for myself”. Offside or not is not important.

The west Londoners were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in yesterday’s showpiece at Wembley Stadium, and sparked outrage when they emerged in the first half without the bands, reported the Daily Mail.

Despite his disappointment at missing out on the Double, Conte said Chelsea’s feat of winning the Premier League with a record 30 wins meant it was still a season to savour.