Arsenal beat Chelsea, win record 13th FA Cup title

Only three minutes later, Arsenal charged down the pitch on a counter, and Ramsey, who also scored Arsenal FA Cup victor three years ago against Hull, put a powerful header on a cross to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead, and eventually the win.

“The most important thing is to give a correct evaluation of our season“.

The 28-year-old Chilean, though, has made it clear to be a great player you need to win trophies on a regular basis – two Copas America have sated his global appetite – hence why Bayern Munich’s apparent interest in him could turn his head. “Let’s enjoy the win tonight and not worry about the future”.

Meanwhile, Barcelona won the Copa del Rey in coach Luis Enrique’s final game with the club after defeating Alaves 3-1 in the final on Saturday.

“I’m happy for the manager”, Ramsey said on the Wembley Stadium pitch. Unsurprisingly, Wenger is anxious about publicly discussing whether he expects the north London club to offer a new contract.

“There is no ideal way [to leave]”.

“I believe that I just want to do well for this club and apart from that I think it’s down to the board members”.

“And that’s it. It’s not about popularity, its about competence”. “You can not make 35 years at the top level if you believe you are not the right man to do the job”.

The Premier League champions also claimed Sanchez handled in the build-up.

Wenger was full of admiration for the way his players took the fight to Chelsea, saying: “We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards”. “We know this team has suffered”. Because I feel this club has special values, and we have shown it again today.

The Gunners are yet to lose any of their six FA Cup finals since losing to Liverpool in 2001.

“Our team had three centre backs out and he could have gone small but he went with the big fella and that is something I need to give him credit for because I haven’t played a lot”. We will see what happens in the future.

Owner Stan Kroenke told The Associated Press earlier in the season he remained “very high on Arsene”.

“You have to say it couldn’t have gone much better for us”.

He drafted in Per Mertesacker, his captain who had played only 37 minutes of first team football all season because of injury.

Wenger made clear on Saturday, both before and after the FA Cup final win over Chelsea, his hurt and anger at certain sections of the Arsenal support venting their spleen at him during the season and demanding he go. Holding got more minutes in the back three and proved himself to be a capable Premier League player. Disappointment was palpable for the fans and the players as well, though they’ll have no one to blame other than themselves, despite the massive injustice served up by Anthony Taylor in the 5th minute that set the tone for the rest of the game. And that’s what I did not accept during the season and I will never accept it.