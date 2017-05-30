Arsenal board must cave if Wenger to stay

I don’t think that if my player dived, he did it with a real intention to do this [deceive].

Diego Costa levelled for the below-par Blues after Victor Moses had picked up a second yellow card for diving in the Arsenal box, only to see Aaron Ramsey head home the decisive goal three minutes later.

“We are at the end of the season and a lot of players are exhausted and then there is a lot of pressure”.

The chairman, Sir Chips Keswick, announced on 9 March the decision on the manager’s future would be taken mutually and Wenger has now put the ball into the board’s court with what amounts to a demand for them to back him.

After finishing fifth in the EPL, Wenger and Arsenal missed out on Champions League football for the first time in 20 seasons.

The Mirror reports that with an FA Cup victory in the bag and £30million to spend on the pair alone, the club could secure a two-year extension with Sanchez on a salary of £275,000 a week, while Ozil’s people are said to be playing hardball, looking for £70k more per-week than the £280k already reportedly offered to him by the club. “It’s the board who has to decide who will lead the club in the future and I have after to decide if they want me, do I say yes or no”.

“The best presentation is to watch the game”, he said. Wenger has made it clear he thinks he ought to be allowed to continue into what would be his 22nd season at the club while he says he knows “what I would like to happen”.

While that remains unclear, Wenger said the win against Chelsea was the flawless example of what Arsenal were capable of under his guidance. So, for me, the contract does not have a special meaning. I don’t think it should affect the media so much.

“There is only one team [Atletico] I could go”, he said. There were a lot of rumours about me. “Let’s enjoy the win tonight and not worry about the future”.

They either start bright and then fade alarmingly, only to make a late run or they start slowly, then begin to find some form, before extinguishing quicker than a candle in a gale-force wind the moment “pressure” comes on.

“We have a board meeting on Tuesday and, on Wednesday or Thursday, it will all be very clear”, he said.

“I am a forgiving man”, he said. When they equalised, I thought; ‘here we are.’ That will give them momentum and we will feel guilty, they would take advantage and I was anxious at that stage. You cannot be in this job. this job is basically trusting human beings, you know, so if you cannot forgive, you cannot trust.

“Hopefully one day I’ll be back here as a manager, that’s kind of the ambition. It’s for me afterwards to decide, if they want me, whether it’s yes or no”.

With Laurent Koscielny banned and Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi injured, Wenger called on club captain Per Mertesacker to start his first game in 392 days.