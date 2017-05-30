Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has terms on two-year contract agreed

Arsene Wenger insists he will head into Tuesday’s board meeting to discuss his Arsenal future perfectly equipped with all he needs to secure a new contract – namely a replay of Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup final win over 10-man Chelsea.

A controversial Alexis Sanchez goal opened proceedings for the Gunners, with referee Anthony Taylor over-ruling an offside decision having missed a handball from the Chilean in the build-up.

That has seen Wenger effectively speak in code on his future for much of the past few months, but also use some of his press conferences to leverage the situation as well as publicly offer criticism of plans like the introduction of a director of football, and he re-iterated on Saturday that any decision should be about “competence” and not “popularity” – another reminder to not bow to pressure from more animated parts of the Emirates support.

“People will say that it [the FA Cup win] glosses over the season but a win is a win – and it was against a Chelsea side that were brilliant this season”.

“I believe that I just want to do well for this club and apart from that I think it’s down to the board members”.

Arsenal are not in the Champions League next season.

“He’s the greatest Arsenal manager ever so it would be sad if that was spoilt”.

‘But I knew I didn’t go anywhere near him and obviously it helped us to victory in the end’.

“You can not make 35 years at the top level if you believe you’re not the right man to do the job”.

“I meet many Arsenal fans who are absolutely fantastic”.

“I’m just blessed for this opportunity”, Mertesacker said.

Reports suggest the 67-year-old is leaning towards staying, but he refused to disclose any information about his future and said the situation would be resolved at a board meeting tomorrow. “It was great, but now it’s important to look forward and to restart”. “It’s for me afterwards to decide, if they want me, whether it’s yes or no”.

The Frenchman claimed the triumph was one of his proudest moments, alongside the 2003-04 Arsenal team that won the title without losing a single league game. I know my mind. “I’m here for whatever the team needs and I have shown that during the season”.