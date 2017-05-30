Arsenal fans laud Rob Holding after Cup final showing

Chelsea were chasing a Premier League and FA Cup Double, but instead the double was Arsenal’s: a record 13th FA Cup success and an unprecedented seventh triumph in the competition for Wenger.

Arsenal salvaged some silverware from a traumatic season as they denied Chelsea the double with a 2-1 victory in an enthralling FA Cup final thanks to Aaron Ramsey’s late victor on Saturday.

Both Wenger and the club have attempted to steer clear of the topic throughout a campaign in which the position of a man with 21 years of loyal service under his belt has regularly been called into question.

The victory against Chelsea ensured the Gunners finished the season on a high despite missing out on Champions League football for the first time under the 67-year-old.

Wenger revealed after the game that the Arsenal board will hold a meeting on Tuesday, with his future expected to be decided.

“When I say back him, I mean give him real backing in the sense of the kind of money [to make big signings]. Hopefully, he’ll be there next season”.

For once, this was a day when so much went right for Wenger, even with a patched-up injury-depleted defense featuring captain Per Mertesacker making his first start in more than a year.

Wenger’s side looked superior from the first minute, calmly dominating possession and forcing Chelsea backwards with furious pressing whenever they didn’t have the ball.

“This team has suffered”. When the board hired Wenger back in October of 1996, Wenger was relatively unknown, as they hired him from the Japanese League.

Cesc Fabregas has been heavily rotated this season by Antonio Conte. If this does prove to be Wenger’s last game, it is a fitting goodbye.

Alexis Sanchez put the Gunners in the lead just four minutes into the game as he slotted past Thibaut Courtois from close range.

There was confusion briefly, before referee Anthony Taylor went over to speak with his assistant, Garry Beswick.

Although Diego Costa equalized in the 76th, bringing down Willian’s lofted ball on his chest and striking past David Ospina, Arsenal was back in front inside three minutes.

“I invite you one day to live with me and one thing you can not question is my commitment”. Our squad that we had this season reached an incredible target with players that performed 120%.

“I’m lost for words really – I never thought I’d experience this”, Holding added. I love to win, I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do.