Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Hails ‘Spectacular’ FA Cup Win

Arsene Wenger will attend an Arsenal board meeting created to resolve his future on Tuesday having already agreed the terms of a new two-year contract at the club as long ago as November, sources have told ESPN FC.

Wenger was full of admiration for the way his players took the fight to Chelsea, saying: “We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards”.

The Nigerian worldwide brought them all out to celebrate the English Premier League victory for the Blues on Sunday, May 21, 2017. The Blues were pegged back when Nigerian winger Victor Moses was shown a second yellow card for diving in the 68 minute.

“They showed strength and unity and played spectacular football today”.

Arsenal will be desperate to get back into the UEFA Champions League next season, and in Wenger they have a coach who is proven in getting teams into those top four spots, as well as winning FA Cups aplenty along the way.

It was a special moment for Wenger personally, with the beleaguered manager claiming a seventh FA Cup winners’ medal.

Wenger needed to prove that he can still win the big prizes and continues to inspire his Arsenal side to perform at the very highest level. An announcement is expected on Wednesday or Thursday. When asked if he would make a presentation at the board meeting, Wenger replied: “The best presentation?”

Chelsea’s 10-men still managed to equalise when Diego Costa cancelled out Alexis Sanchez’s controversial early opener on 76 minutes, but Aaron Ramsey’s header quickly secured Arsenal’s record 13th FA Cup triumph.

“Money is good, but I’m grateful for what I have right now and I have other things to look forward to, like playing the next World Cup”, he said. They could have scored one or two more and we have to accept that as well.

“Our season was incredible, to win the league in this way”.