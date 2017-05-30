Arsenal star trolls ‘expert’ media over wrong FA Cup final predictions

Arsenal salvaged some silverware from a traumatic season as they denied Chelsea the double with a 2-1 victory in an enthralling FA Cup final thanks to Aaron Ramsey’s late victor on Saturday.

For a man who espouses consistency and preaches on how “consistent” his Arsenal sides have been over the last 21 years, Wenger’s teams fail in that regard over the course of a 38-game season.

A controversial Alexis Sanchez goal opened proceedings, with referee Anthony Taylor over-ruling an offside decision having missed a handball from the Chilean in the build-up.

“This team has suffered, but they’re united and they responded”. The former Germany worldwide had played just 37 minutes of football in over a year before his final appearance, but showed no signs of rust as he put in one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt.

“A guy like Per, who has won the World Cup, is going to make it comfortable for me”.

For Arsenal supporters, such a campaign – culminating in Saturday night’s Cup triumph over Chelsea – probably feels like failure, even though they managed to deny their London rivals the satisfaction of doing the Cup and League double in the same season, a feat still rare enough (outside Manchester) to be cherished.

Cesc Fabregas has questioned why he was dropped for Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat by his old side Arsenal.

It meant no glorious farewell for departing skipper John Terry, who bows out on 717 appearances and 17 major honours after spending the match on the bench.

“The first goal, the player had his hands attached to the ball with two hands”.

Arsene Wenger is demanding nothing change at Arsenal – if they want him to stay.

For most fans, finishing fifth in the Premiership and winning the FA Cup would be seen as a season where dreams went a long way towards coming true.

The Blues are now preparing for life back in the Champions League and Holland, who is leaving the club to take on a full-time role with England, is confident stability in the dugout will be maintained, regardless of reported interest from Inter.

They responded to that setback but Ramsey’s 79th minute header knocked the stuffing out of Chelsea and Arsenal could have extended their lead when Mesut Ozil hit the post.

The absences of the suspended Laurent Koscielny, the injured Gabriel and the concussed Shkodran Mustafi brought club captain Per Mertesacker into Arsenal’s back three for his first start of the season. The former Bolton Wanderers defender was delighted to have kept Costa at bay.

Chelsea stepped things up in the second half, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina foiling Kante and Moses and Pedro curling narrowly wide.

Replays showed there was no contact between him and Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“I’m in a public job, I accept to be criticised and people don’t agree with me”, he said.