In the Champions league, Arsenal too has failed to impress after the 2006 season which saw them reach the competitions’ final and were just unlucky to have lost against Barcelona as many would say.

Arsenal produced a surprisingly spiky performance to beat favourites Chelsea 2-1, and as they were also unfancied against Manchester City in the semi-final Wenger paid tribute to his side’s resilience and fighting spirit.

A fourth minute goal from Alexis Sanchez and a pinpoint header from Ramsey in the 78th did not tell the whole story of Arsenal’s high tempo 2-1 victory.

Despite being a man down, Diego Costa pulled them level in the 76th minute but, three minutes later, Aaron Ramsey headed the victor. “We have played some games in quite a hostile environment and I don’t think that has been helpful”.

“I don’t understand why the referee didn’t decide to whistle”, said the Chelsea captain.

“I’m very proud [to have record number of wins]”. A game of football or a concert is a moment that you must live with passion and enthusiasm. “We went through it, and what comes out of it is such a performance where we put the work rate in, put the intensity in, and up front we are capable of winning against any team”.

‘They started slowly and could not pick up their tempo – it took them 29 minutes to have their first shot on target, and right through their team they lacked the intensity that has brought them so much success’. Unlike many coaches, most of the decision lies with him.

“Of course every player wants to play more, it is in the genes of a victor and I am one of them”. It is between him and me. I refused to give up hope and so did my team. The team haven’t won a league title since the 2003-2004 season, and over time the “Wenger Out” movement has grown bigger and bigger.

Fabregas started just 15 games for Chelsea across the entire campaign and refused to rule out a move away from the club this summer. “The most important thing, as you can see with my example, is the trust he gives to his players”, said Mertesacker.

“Anything can happen but I have always said I feel very, very loved by the fans here”. The German central defender had missed most of the season due to injury, but he came in and had a very good game together with Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal at the back.

Victory was rich vindication for Wenger, whose Arsenal future is due to be decided in a board meeting on Tuesday, and allowed him to salvage something from the most hard season of his 21-year tenure.