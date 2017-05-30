Arsenal win record 13th FA Cup

Sanchez scored in the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, as Wenger’s men ended a tumultuous season on a high.

ONE manager goes in search of history, while the other seeks salvation as Arsenal and Chelsea do battle this afternoon in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Chelsea won the Premier League this season despite having a weaker squad than that of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City, according to Antonio Conte.

The Arsenal board will meet on Tuesday to discuss Arsène Wenger’s future.

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal the lead in contentious fashion after only four minutes, when referee Anthony Taylor overruled his assistant after he had flagged for offside against Aaron Ramsey.

It feels special because I feel we beat the record of winning the cup and we needed two outstanding performances in the final and semi-final.

“This team has suffered”. We knew they would play well as they have the last weeks. He deserves this. We changed the formation and had a lot of success. That is what I have not accepted this season and I will never accept it.

It was Wenger’s seventh FA Cup victory since he joined the north London club in 1996.

Diego Costa revived Chelsea in the 76th minute when Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina failed to keep out his deflected shot.

Despite the calls from Chelsea players and fans for a penalty, “The Ox” says he knew he had pulled out of the challenge early enough and did not get close to him. “Hopefully, he’ll be there next season“.

With 14 minutes remaining, the Blues got back into the game through Diego Costa’s shot that bobbled in, but Ramsey headed in the victor just two minutes later. The boys deserve this.

“I’m happy for the manager”, Ramsey said.

“A guy like Per, who has won the World Cup, is going to make it comfortable for me”.

Asked if delivering the FA Cup would be a flawless way to say goodbye having been at the club almost 21 years, Wenger replied: “There is no ideal way”.

“I believe that it’s a positive trend, but it would be ridiculous if 20 years depends on one game or the future of the club depends on one game”, he said.