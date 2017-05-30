Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager agrees two-year contract

After finishing fifth in the EPL, Wenger and Arsenal missed out on Champions League football for the first time in 20 seasons.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright fears Arsene Wenger could leave the Gunners “totally in the lurch” by walking away this week – and believes the Premier League club only have themselves to blame.

Arsene Wenger has been warned by Arsenal’s board to complete his transfer business earlier this summer as the Frenchman prepares to announce a new two-year deal at the club. Wenger’s future was said to be on the cusp of being decided in a board meeting in which chief executive Ivan Gazidis will apparently propose the appointment of a sporting director, a move which Wenger is opposed to. I’ve played until the end of my contract, which is today basically. “Sometimes I think it could be tiredness”, Conte said, via Goal.

While that remains unclear, Wenger said the win against Chelsea was the ideal example of what Arsenal were capable of under his guidance.

Battered by criticism from furious Arsenal fans who have called for his resignation throughout a troubled season, Wenger was finally able to celebrate as he won the FA Cup for a record seventh time.

“I don’t think I can answer that question at the moment”, he told reporters at Wembley after Saturday’s game.

Wenger was full of admiration for the way his players took the fight to Chelsea, saying: “We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards”.

“I know Chelsea wants to sell players, but I told them I have two years left in my contract and I won’t go somewhere else just because they want me too”.

“I invite you one day to live with me and one thing you can not question is my commitment”. And for me to decide, am I the right man to lead this club further? “You can not be in this job (if you are not forgiving)”. It was maybe one per cent. Ninety-nine per cent of our fans are absolutely fantastic. “Especially when Fabregas came on, we were ready to run back to cut out those long balls over the top that he plays”.

“That’s why I said it’s not about popularity, it’s about outcome”.

“I just trained, always with the same focus and mentality because in football things change quickly”. I do want to be a manager.

Chelsea pushed forward in search of the equaliser in the second-half, but the Gunners held firm, with captain Per Mertesacker, who was making his first start of the season, putting in a game-winning shift in the heart of the defence.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was disappointed by Alexis Sanchez’s opening goal for Arsenal in the FA Cup final, which the recently crowned English Premier League (EPL) champions lost 1-2, and said it should have been disallowed.

Despite concerns over his fitness, having only featured for 37 minutes over the course of the entire campaign, the German World Cup victor was a man-of-the-match contender.

“I expect myself to perform at that level every single week. I don’t know how many would have expected that”, he added. I accept to be criticised and I accept people don’t agree with me.