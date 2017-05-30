Arsene Wenger future at Arsenal expected to be made clear on Tuesday

Wenger came under fire from sections of Arsenal’s support during a Premier League campaign that concluded with his team failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

“We are all human beings”.

“We live in a society that wants always change, but at the end of the day football is about making the right decision and every company is about making the right decision, that’s why I say it’s not about popularity, it’s about competence and I have not that responsibility”, Wenger continued. The more people that write me off, the stronger I get.

“The only thing I advise to young coaches, if you have tendency to paranoia, don’t do this job”.

“That’s why I said it’s not about popularity, it’s about effect”. Although that run was insufficient to avoid failing to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in Wenger’s 21-year reign, they were able to end on a high and the Frenchman revealed his simple pre-match message on Saturday. It’s the board who has to decide who will lead the club in the future.

Wenger’s future, which has been up in the air for months, will be settled at a board meeting tomorrow but the 67-year-old said he could not say for certain whether or not the club’s decision-makers will back him.

“I believe that I just want to do well for this club and apart from that I think it’s down to the board members”.

And Wenger insists he drilled into his players that succeeding against Chelsea was more pertinent than what his own future holds. “You can not be in this job (if you are not forgiving)”. If you can not forgive, you can not trust.

Community Shield – Arsenal’s No.4 missed out on the 2014/15 curtain-raiser, a 3-0 demolition of Manchester City, due to returning late from the World Cup, but played in a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the following campaign.

“I don’t know if I’m capable but I’ve done it for 15 years”.

Mertesacker played wonderfully in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over favourites Chelsea, keeping the likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa at bay with a composed display.

“I’ve got options but nothing sorted or in stone or anything like that. We have shown with that performance, it’s a statement”.