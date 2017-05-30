Arsene Wenger Has Given Definitive Date For Decision Over His Arsenal Future

After scoring Chelsea’s goal in their 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, Costa said: “I will only leave Chelsea for Atletico”. “I am proud if no-one has done it before, to win the championship without losing a game and win seven FA Cups“.

The Arsenal players want him to stay and Wenger revealed after the game that a decision will be made in a board meeting with chairman Sir Chips Keswick and majority shareholder Stan Kroenke on Tuesday.

In a frantic opening at Wembley Stadium, Sanchez put Arsenal ahead in controversial fashion as, after his strike was initially ruled out by the linesman for an offside from Aaron Ramsey in the build-up, referee Taylor chose to overrule his assistant.

Ramsey played a major part in the final, scoring the Victor minutes after the Blues had equalised through Diego Costa, the second time he has scored the Victor in the finals of the FA Cup, with the first being against Hull City in 2014. “You can not get two tougher opponents, but we produced two outstanding performances”, the Arsenal manager said.

“This team has suffered, but it has united and responded”. You can see from today that we are a good side that can get better still with a little strengthening, I spend every minute of my season with commitment to this club. Ramsey did not touch the ball, allowing Sanchez to run through and slot in.Arsenal dominated the first half and could have doubled their advantage but Danny Welbeck struck the woodwork with a header and Ramsey chested the ball against the same post on the follow-up.

He is reported to have been offered a two-year contract and while dissent against him has mounted this season, the stirring nature of his side’s win will surely have won back some of his team’s disgruntled fans. But at the end of the season I saw a lot of these mistakes against us.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte were unhappy with the first goal, saying: “I think the first goal was very unusual”.

“You always worry when Chelsea got the equaliser and it was a game full of surprises”.

Delivering the FA Cup three times in four seasons has papered over some of the cracks as Arsenal has repeatedly come up short in the English Premier League and Europe.

“I just want to do well for this club and apart from that after that it is down to the board members to decide if I’m the right man”.

Removing the record seventh FA Cup winner’s medal from his pocket, Arsene Wenger was gratified and yet apprehensive. Fair play, it paid off and hopefully he’ll be here next season.

Chelsea out-going captain John Terry, however, expects Chelsea players to pick Moses up from the disappointment of the sending off.