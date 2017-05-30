Arsene Wenger to battle curbs on his power at Arsenal

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis spoke last month about the need for Wenger to be willing to adjust his role and become a “catalyst for change” at the club. While Fabregas admitted the loss was disappointing, he reiterated that he would have preferred to win the Premier League than the FA. That is today, basically. “But, because of the debate, I should have sorted that out earlier”.

Tomorrow is D-Day for Wenger when the majority shareholder Stan Kroenke and the board meet to decide his future, with his contract running out this season.

“We are obviously disappointed but I want to say congratulations to Arsenal“.

Ramsey headed Arsenal’s 79th minute victor as the Gunners clinched a thrilling 2-1 win over Premier League champions Chelsea in Saturday’s final at Wembley.

“I think we had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards”, Wenger said after Arsenal’s record 13th success in the competition.

Wenger revealed after the 2-1 win that he is breaking the habit of his career and keeping his medal rather than giving it away, with that leading to further speculation that he was doing so because it is a last memento before he leaves. To Wenger’s defense, he has been spending a lot less in the transfer market compared to the other top teams in the league, and he takes pride in running the club in a smart, economical way.

The chairman, Sir Chips Keswick, announced on 9 March the decision on the manager’s future would be taken mutually and Wenger has now put the ball into the board’s court with what amounts to a demand for them to back him.

Asked if his lack of game-time has made him think about leaving, he said: “Not necessarily, but in football you can never say never”.

“You know, we can not say “oh fantastic, I enjoy that”.

“We live in a society that wants always change”, he said. Ozil seemed to enjoy reading the predictions on the game from the Evening Standard’s expert panel, trolling them on Twitter over their incorrect scores with all of them going for Chelsea. It was maybe one per cent. Ninety-nine per cent of our fans are absolutely fantastic.