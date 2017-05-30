As Kushner-Russia connection plot thickens, Trump hits out at ‘fake news’

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn to White House in Washington, Saturday, May 27, 2017, as they return from Sigonella, Italy. He unleashed a flurry of tweets, lashing out at what he called the “fake news” media. He is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.

“We have back-channel communications with any number of individual (countries)”.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday it’s not a “big deal” if White House adviser Jared Kushner indeed tried during the 2016 elections to set up back-channel communications with the Kremlin – as the White House this weekend fought back against the growing Russian Federation collusion story.

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper reiterated on Sunday that he saw no “smoking gun” evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

The Post reported that Kislyak was taken aback by the suggestion of allowing an American to use Russian communications gear at its embassy or consulate – a proposal that would have carried security risks for Moscow as well for as the Trump team.

Trump aides traveling with the president in Europe have refused to address the contents of Kushner’s December meeting with the Russian diplomat.

Trump plans to make an announcement within the week on his climate position, the official said.

Pressed on the matter, Durbin said the entire issue of the back-channel talks should be handled by the special prosecutor, Robert S. Mueller III, appointed to oversee a federal investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing“.

“Kushner, who some say has sealed himself off from the competing White House power centers, may now be in a position of needing allies”.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from SC, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was skeptical of the back-channel story because he did not trust Russian officials.

Kelly said the leaks were “outrageous”.

Durbin said on “Fox News Sunday” that allegations that Kushner sought to set up a backchannel with Russian Federation was “a rumor at this point”, adding: “I’ll trust Bob Mueller’s judgment”.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate.

Schiff said he expected Kushner, who serves as an unpaid adviser to Trump, to appear before his committee and suggested his security clearance be reviewed.

The Washington Post said Kushner’s secret communications proposal was made December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in NY, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by U.S. officials. “They are in to do us in”.