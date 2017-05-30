As Melania Trump puts focus on high-end luxury, market grows

Bain & Co. consultancy said Monday that luxury goods sales a year ago totalled 249 billion euros ($280 billion), compared with 251 billion euros in 2015.

Bain partner Federico Legato, another author of the report, said: “It’s a healthier growth than before”.

Parts of Europe have been struggling to attract tourists, especially from China, after travel safety was called into question following acts of terrorism in France as well as several major incidents of theft, one of which led to the death of a Chinese student in Rome.

The global luxury market is expected to grow by a solid 2-4 per cent this year in a clear sign that the turnaround in performance for the sector that began last year is on a steady and sustainable footing.

However, “safer” tourism means that countries like Spain have been attracting more wealthy Chinese spenders, while shopping destinations like the United Kingdom have brought in more Chinese travelers taking advantage of a weaker pound on the back of Brexit.

For 2017, European sales are expected to increase 7-9 per cent, while formerly double-digit China is seen growing a more moderate 6-8 per cent.

The US is also set to underperform, with a strong dollar and uncertainty about the policies of President Donald Trump. In coming years, the luxury market is set to keep expanding at an average annual rate of 3-4 percent to reach 280 billion-290 billion euros in sales by 2020, driven by a growing Chinese middle class and a recovery in more mature markets.

By 2025, the millennials will represent 45 per cent of overall luxury consumption, with Asian consumers accounting for more than half, the study added.