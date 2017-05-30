As Steve Kerr’s struggle continues, the Warriors thrive in his image

The Warriors have been a much more aggressive team on the boards than in previous seasons.

Kerr, who has struggled with complications stemming from a back surgery he underwent in July 2015, said when he went out that he did not want to return and then have to leave again. That’s why I’m here talking to you now.

“Yeah, I still think about that [turnover]”.

Irving hit The Shot, of course, over Curry in the final minute of Game 7 – a 3-pointer that broke the 89-89 tie and essentially lifted the Cavs to victory. Lose here, or you win a game here, it’s like, ‘All right, cool.

With Korver on the floor, Cleveland’s Offensive Rating has climbed to 121.5 during the playoffs, the fourth-highest on the team behind Channing Frye, Kevin Love and James, per NBA.com. In five fewer field-goal attempts a night, Thompson is averaging 14.4 points while shooting 36.4 percent from deep.

“Game 1 will be a telltale sign of how the series will go, and we’re excited for that”, Irving said. Curry scored 26 to Irving’s 23, accumulated eight assists to Irving’s six and committed four turnovers to Irving’s one.

“I’d like to tell you I’m ready”, Kerr said, addressing reporters after Monday’s practice here at the team’s facility because his interim coach, Mike Brown, was out with the flu.

Everything he can do to help Golden State get prepared, Kerr is doing – until he feels he might be fine to return to the bench.

“And I was living those odds, it’s a decision that I would not take back at all because of what we learned from that and how we are and how we responded”.

In the 2016 Finals against Cleveland, after his hit on James in Game 4 put him over the limit, Green was left to watch Game 5 from the Coliseum. Obviously, adding an MVP [Kevin Durant] to a team that already has a two-time MVP [Curry], that makes them even more impressive. More in-game adjustments will be needed against Cleveland. From that point forward, Brown has taken charge of the team and led the Warriors to a ideal 10-0 record, underscoring why Golden State made it a priority to go out and find an experienced head coach to replace Luke Walton as Kerr’s lead assistant last summer. The Cavaliers clinched by winning Game 7 in Oakland previous year, so obviously home-court doesn’t mean much. Steph is making tough shots, Klay is making tough shots and KD is making tough shots.

That would be too easy, too predictable. So I think on both sides, they’re kind of looking and watching and trying to outdo each other. “It’s going to be a good challenge”. Kyle Korver and Channing Frye are risky three-point shooters that can stretch the floor and compliment what LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith can do from beyond the arc.

“I’m ready, but I’m not ready to coach yet”, he said. “Not just Kyrie. It’s not a one-on-one matchup so we all have to play well and to be effective we know Kyrie has to play well and be aggressive looking to score the basketball and that’s what he does well”.