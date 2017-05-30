As White House defends Jared Kushner, experts question his back-channel move

In this May 23, 2017, photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and his wife Ivanka Trump watch during a visit by President Donald Trump to Yad Vashem to honor the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programmes that will save our country billions of dollars.

“And you hear people now, very close to the president, openly saying that it is too much, that he now finds himself at the centre of this investigation, even if he is ultimately completely cleared, he is at the centre of this investigation right now”.

Trump returned to the White House after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe that ended on Saturday to face more questions about alleged communications between his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

Reports on Friday said that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak told the Russian government in December that Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior aide, had requested a back-channel with Russia for Trump’s team.

The New York Times and Washington Post said he wanted to use Russian facilities to avoid United States interception of discussions with Moscow.

When Raddatz compared these leaks to Trump’s reportedly sharing Israeli intelligence with the Russians in an Oval Office meeting earlier this month, Kelly resisted making any comparison.

Pressed on the matter, Durbin said the entire issue of the back-channel talks should be handled by the special prosecutor, Robert S. Mueller III, appointed to oversee a federal investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But Mr Kushner’s attorney Jamie Gorelick said his client “has no recollection of the calls as described”.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who appeared on three Sunday political talk shows, said he wasn’t concerned about Kushner’s actions.

Trump has frequently dismissed his campaign’s connection with Moscow as an excuse made up by Democrats to explain his stunning upset win for the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton, a former USA secretary of state.

The President, who significantly curtailed his presence on Twitter during his first worldwide tour – which took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, The Vatican, Brussels and Sicily – could certainly be irritated at the revelations regarding Kushner published by The Washington Post last Friday in an article citing “US.officials briefed on intelligence reports”.

“The point is, during the transition process, to open channels of communication with any country, back channel, up front is a good thing”.

“If American policy was going to change for the wrong reason, that is, as a “thank you” to their intervention in the campaign, obviously that’s very problematic”, he said.

If the reports of Kushner’s undisclosed meetings are accurate, then the bottom line is that he was not truthful.

“They reached out to us yesterday to make sure that we knew that was the case and I’m sure he’s willing to do so, Mr Corker said on NBC’s Meet the Press“.

“I don’t see it as a big deal”, he said.