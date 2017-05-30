Assam Board AHSEC HSSLC 12th Result 2017 @ ahsec

Higher Secondary Arts, Science and Commerce streams results for the academic year 2016-2017 will be declared officially in their website at 10 AM.

AHSEC will declare HS Result 2o17 for all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce. More than 2 lakh students written their exam and eagerly waiting for the results. In view of the admissions to Delhi University (DU) affiliated colleges, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) hastened the process of declaring the state class12 board exam results within May. The Assam HS regular, supply, private, and vocational results will be accessible to download from the official website. The AHEC HSSLC examination began on February 20 and concluded on March 20, 2017.

The result related updates will be available at the official web portal of the Board at http://ahsec.nic.in.

How to Check AHSEC HSC/ Class 12th Result online?

Candidates can check the toppers list for each branch.

Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Don’t forget to take a print of your result for future reference.

The higher secondary school results conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council were declared on Tuesday with girls faring better than their male counterparts and also bagging the top positions in the Arts and Commerce streams. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is formed by the Government of Assam, India. In some states it is called Senior Secondary course, Higher Secondary course, HSSLC, Intermediate, Class XI & Class XII respectively.

The students who want to check Assam class 12th students are requested to keep their hall tickets handy and carefully log on to the Assam Board official website www.ahsec.nic.in and www.resultsassam.nic.in for accessing their results online.