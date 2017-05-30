ASUS introduces antenna-less Wi-Fi router, Blue Cave at Computex 2017

Actually, save for the bottom part of the rear panel which houses the ports, I believe that the Blue Cave does not look like a router at all.

Apart from this, the new Asus Blue Cave router comes along with easy to use connection to smartphones and tablets without the use of a PC. It’s there by design, and it looks pretty damn good. Recently, Asus has announced a whole new dual band wireless router named with Asus Blue Cave. Obviously, that means that it is Wi-Fi 802.11ac-compatible, which is standard fare on a high-end router nowadays. The company also launched the new ZenBook Pro, featuring powerful hardware in a slim form factor, an Intel Core i7-7700HQ as well as a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

The device is an “AC2600-class dual-band smart Wi-Fi router”, with high performance and commercial-grade security, said Asus.

Like James Dyson’s bladeless fans, Sonos’s Sub subwoofer, and Paris’ architectural centerpiece called La Grande Arche de la Défense, the Asus Blue Cave has a hole in the middle. The new Blue Cave router is built-in with ASUS AiProtection to provide more security to the Antenna.

Asus says the router will ensure smooth 4K UHD streaming and fast gaming, and it also integrates into IFTTT for automated tasks in the smart home.

That is, it protects all the connected smart devices on the home networks. Engadget suggests that the price for the Asus Blue Cave will be around $180, but in classic Asus fashion, there’s no word yet on when it’ll be available. There is also a parental controls feature, for monitoring Internet and app usage, and app and IFTT support.