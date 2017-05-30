Asus Reveals ZenBook Flip S Convertible

The unique 360° ErgoLift hinge has a dual-action mechanism that lifts and tilts the keyboard into comfortable typing position when the display is folded beyond 135°. As The Verge notes, both the ZenBook Flip S and Deluxe laptops are lined with a nice line of golden sheen, which results in a truly astonishing appearance of boldness and luxury. Its 39 Wh battery is reported good for up 11.5 hours between charges. It also has a 7.46mm slim bezel with a Gorilla Glass 5 screen protecting the display, which ASUS is claiming to be the first laptop to sport the glass.

Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS was keen to make some noise on home soil with the launch of five new laptops: the Zenbook 3 Deluxe, Zenbook Pro and Zenbook Flip S, alongside the VivoBook S and Vivobook Pro.

ASUS chairman Jonney Shih, said, “The Flip S is the world’s thinnest convertible at 10.9mm thick – 20% lighter and 55% thinner than a MacBook Air“. It packs seventh-generation quad-core Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 Ti graphics.

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe, meanwhile, is an all-aluminum, 14-inch Windows 10 laptop that’s 12.9mm thick.

Created to deliver unprecedented performance, and ZenBook 3 Deluxe takes this to the next level, now offering one of the largest capacity SSDs available. It fits within a package that weighs only 1.8kg and measures up at 18.9mm thick.

Asus ZenBook Pro (UX550): based around a 15.6-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge display and quad-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio.

With a blue and gold finish, the ASUS Flip S is also stunning to look at – though its shiny surface also meant that every smudge and fingerprint could be seen. The new Zenbook Pro will be available in July for US$1,299. The display offers 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) with wide-view technology and a wide 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. You get a hybrid storage solution, with a 2TB hard drive and a 512GB SSD, a 4K Ultra-HD display, Harman-Kardon certified audio, a fingerprint sensor and support for the ASUS Pen. There is a dual-fan cooling system to keep the device cool during graphic-intensive sessions.

Asus also highlighted its long partnership with Intel, calling onto the stage, Gregory Bryant, corporate vice president and general manager of Intel’s client computing group.

At Computex 2017, ASUS just unveiled what is probably the most impressive 15-inch laptop today. Availability will start this summer priced at $1,199. You can also get the 7th gen Intel Core i7 processor on the VivoBook S15, and up to 16GB of RAM, plus the NVIDIA 940MX GPU. The 13.3-inch Windows 10 laptop is also a featherweight, tipping the scales at 1.1 kg (2.4 lb).