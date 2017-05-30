Asus unveils VivoBook Pro 15 with 4K Display for $799

ASUS unveiled all of its new products at its press event at Computex 2017.

The highlight of Asus’s mini-show was the ZenBook Flip S (UX370), which it says is the world’s thinnest convertible laptop.

There will be a number of configurations offered (what ASUS announced is likely the most-powerful, and the most expensive), and prices will start at $1,299. “Our brand-new ZenBook and VivoBook line-up truly goes to the edge of beyond, providing everyone with a new definition of thin, lovely and powerful laptops”. It comes with an optional Asus pen, which users can maneuver in order to work with the newly-launched digital ink system for Windows 10 tablets. It also joins the other new members of the ZenBook family in offering a built-in fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication with Windows Hello.

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe features Intel’s latest seventh-generation Core i7-7500U processor, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Asus claims it has a 14-hour battery life. It weighs just 1.1kg and is 12.9mm thick. The 18.9 mm (0.7 in) thick, 1.8 kg (3.9 lb) mobile workstation also has four Harmon Kardon speakers to complement its 4K display, and will stay alive for a healthy 14 hours of use before needing a top up.

VivoBook Pro 15 weighs about 2.2 kg with 19.2mm thickness with a fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard.

The ZenBook Pro is priced from $1,299, while the ZenBook 3 Deluxe will set you back $1,199. Well, there are several, but the 15.6-inch UHD display, the Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 Ti graphics, and the Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor are likely to impress consumers the most.

Another “world’s thinnest” was achieved by the ZenBook 3 Deluxe, this time in the category of 14-inch laptops. On the storage side of things, this ultra-slim notebook somehow manages to hide a huge 1TB SSD within its tiny frame, which is good news for anyone who might want to make the Flip S their primary workstation.

The world’s thinnest convertible packs Intel Core i5-7200U (2.5 GHz dual-core with Turbo Boost up to 3.1 GHz and 3 MB cache) or Core i7-7500U (2.7 GHz dual-core with Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz and 4 MB cache), integrated Intel HD Graphics 620, 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB SSD. Starting at $499, it comes with a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB DDR4 memory and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics.

It also features a 13.3in 4K screen, a Core i7 7500U processor and notably a USB-C port.

The VivoBook Pro 15 can be configured with a variety of hybrid storage options, up to a 2TB HDD and a 512GB SSD.

Budget laptops and plastic parts go together like peanut butter and jelly, but Asus’ new VivoBook lineup looks to add some premium finish to its new machines.