Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 unveiled with Android Nougat and 4680 battery

The Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 is the successor of Asus ZenPad 3 8.0 which was launched a year ago.

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer Asus on Tuesday added an another member, the “Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0″ to its ZenPad tablet series at the ongoing Computex 2017 event in Taipei. The memory storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card. Just like a year ago, the ZenPad 3S 8.0 a more compact version of the ZenPad 3S 10 or you can also call it as a slightly better ZenPad 3 8.0 as well. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC and Adreno 510 GPU.

Instead of unveiling yet another massive slate of repetitive smartphones, smartwatches, VR headsets, tablets, laptops, desktops and everything in between, the company focused mainly on some interesting ultraportable computers, also touching upon the impending availability of the groundbreaking ZenFone AR.

“On the front, we have a 7.9” display that has a resolution of 1536 x 2048. The OEM has also done an excellent job of keeping the tablet’s profile super slim to 6.9mm.

In terms of optics, Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 (Z582KL) sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens.

Asus has packed in the latest from Google with Android 7.1 Nougat OS on ZenPad 3s 8.0, on top of which sits its own ZenUI 3.5 custom skin. This certainly looks like a slight upgrade over the ZenPad 3S 8.0.

The Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 comes in two variants – one with 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and the other with 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. Also, as mentioned earlier, since the company made a decision to go for a silent launch, we don’t really have much info about the pricing or the availability of this new ZenPad 3S 8.0 Tablet.