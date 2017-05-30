Atletico’s Saul Niguez not anxious if Antoine Griezmann joins Manchester United

Niguez’s verdict on Griezmann appears to be further evidence that the player is bound for Old Trafford, with the midfielder in March predicting the 26-year-old would snub advances from United.

Saul described the importance of Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid but insisted no one is above the club amid links with Manchester United. Atletico president Enrique Cerezo believes the French worldwide will continue with his current employers for the next season.

Speaking to AS at the event, the homegrown midfielder said: “In the end, [Griezmann] can manage his future as he wants himself”.

‘If Antoine Griezmann leaves we have [Fernando] Torres, [Kevin] Gameiro, [Angel] Correa and [Yannick] Carrasco, ‘ Saul told Marca via Goal.

Torres came through the ranks of the Atletico youth academy and made over 200 appearances for the club between 2001 and 2007, before leaving for Liverpool.

“If he can be signed, if he comes, Diego Costa would be well received”, Saul said.

Atletico Madrid remain confident of retaining Antoine Griezmann this summer, even though the player has opened the door to a departure, according to L’Équipe. It is a humble, family oriented, hardworking club. “Koke could have earned much more money [at another club] but he prefers to be happy. When you are wearing the shirt you want and are given minutes, you value that more than anything else”.

The 26-year-old has been an Atletico player since his 2014 move from Real Sociedad.