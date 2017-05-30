Attack was revenge for U.S. airstrikes on Syria, Abedi’s sister claims

Russian authorities on Friday warned its citizens against visiting Britain after London raised its threat level in the wake of the Manchester suicide attack.

Officials scouring the background of the British-born bomber said he was likely part of a wider terrorist network.

It’s the first time that Grande has spoken out since Monday’s suicide bombing that killed 22 people.

Ariana Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows Wednesday due to the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England. Britain’s security level has been upgraded to “critical” meaning officials believe another attack may be imminent.

British police have resumed sharing information on the Manchester attack after US President Donald Trump promised to investigate and prosecute “to the fullest extent of the law” those responsible for leaking key details of the investigation to US media. Sixty four injured still remain hospitalised.

Theresa May is to confront Donald Trump later today after highly sensitive police photos of the ongoing investigation into the Manchester terror attack were leaked to the U.S. media.

A source close to the family said Abedi wanted to avenge the murder in Manchester previous year of a friend of Libyan descent, with his sister Jomana Abedi also telling the Wall Street Journal he was driven by a desire for revenge.

Queen Elizabeth visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some of the casualties have been treated, and was filmed chatting with a girl lying injured on a ward.

In a statement, the New York Times defended its decision to publish the images, saying they were “neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims”.

Abedi, a college dropout who had grown up in the Manchester area, was known to security services because of his radical views.

On Thursday, Britain observed a one-minute silence at the stroke of 11 a.m.in memory of those who died in the attack.

Libyan Special Deterrent Force spokesman Ahmed bin Salem told AP Abedi’s mother and brother in Tripoli revealed the phone call when they were questioned.

He said he heard that Salman’s father took his son’s passport away amid concerns about Salman’s close ties to extremists and criminals, but had no proof of that.

Eight men have been taken into custody in the United Kingdom, while the bomber’s father and younger brother have been arrested in Libya, the latter of whom confessed to knowing “all the details” of the terror plot.