Aubameyang seals Dortmund’s German Cup final win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a second-half penalty to seal Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s German Cup final – on what could be his final Dortmund appearance.

However, Aubameyang’s future at Dortmund is the subject of intense speculation, having reportedly handed in a transfer request, and has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Paris St-Germain.

He wept openly when his two goals on the final day of the season saw him pip Lewandowski to the Bundesliga’s “Golden Cannon” for the top-scorer award and he smiled and joked with his Dortmund team-mates as they lifted the German Cup in Berlin. “It wasn’t easy. The team earned it”, said Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball, alluding to the difficulties players faced after the bomb attack on the team bus in April. It doesn’t matter today, ‘ Reus said on ARD during the post-match celebrations.

Germany worldwide Reus was substituted at half-time in the 2-1 win at Berlin’s Olympiastadion and Dortmund confirmed the extent of his injury on Monday. Moments we worked for.

Ousmane Dembele got the first goal for Dortmund before Ante Rebic found the equaliser for Frankfurt.

He was not set to play in the Confederations Cup this summer.

Japan midfielder fired at Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky just after the break.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, who had a sensational first season in Germany, had scored an identical goal in the semi-final of the competition to eliminate Bayern Munich.

After the groin injury which ruled him out of Euro 2016, a heel problem in November and a torn hamstring in March, this is Reus’ fourth injury this season.