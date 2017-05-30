BA Flights from Gatwick return to full schedule

Air travelers faced delays Saturday, May 27, 2017 because of a worldwide computer systems failure at British Airways, the airline said. “In 2016, BA made hundreds of dedicated and loyal IT staff redundant and outsourced the work to India”, said Mick Rix, national officer for aviation at the union.

He told the British TV network that the airline’s operations are not yet at full capacity again, but that they’re getting close: By his estimation, it has recovered to just about 95 percent of its typical operations at the two airports after a “power surge” had a “catastrophic” effect on its message system.

“I can confirm that all the parties involved around this particular event have not been involved in any type of outsourcing in any foreign country”, he told Sky News.

“They’ve all been local issues around a local data centre who have been managed and fixed by local resources”, he said. We will make an in-depth investigation to make sure we get to the bottom of exactly why this happened and we will react.

Chief executive Alex Cruz blamed a power surge for the disruption which affected 75,000 people, sending its IT system into shutdown and cancelling flights for thousands of passengers over the Bank Holiday weekend.

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says that while BA is now running a full schedule, IAG is counting the cost of a calamitous weekend.

Until now, Cruz had only posted videos on Twitter apologising for what he called a “horrible time for passengers”, the report noted.

Experts predict BA is facing a huge compensation bill, estimated at more than £100m, over the disruption.

“We absolutely profusely apologise for that and we are absolutely committed to provide and abide by the compensation rules that are now in place”.

– Cruz said there would be a full investigation to find out what had happened and to prevent a recurrence of the problem.

The airline said in a statement: “We are extremely sorry for the frustration and inconvenience customers experienced over the bank holiday weekend and thank them for their patience and understanding”.

The IT outage had a knock-on effect on BA services around the world, while passengers who did get onto flights from the United Kingdom reported arriving without luggage.