BA Flights Returning To Normal After Outage

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) – British Airways cancelled all its flights from London’s two biggest airports on Saturday after a global computer system failure caused confusion and chaos, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.

An AFP photographer at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 on Saturday said many travellers were waiting outside the departure area with their luggage in “chaotic” scenes. He said the problems seemed to stem from a power supply issue, and noted that there was no evidence of a cyber attack.

“We are continuing to work hard to restore all of our IT systems”, BA added in a statement.

BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on a typical day – and both are major hubs for worldwide travel.

Cruz thanked BA customers for showing “great patience”, and said that all passengers who decide to cancel their flights will receive full refunds.

The disruption has continued into Sunday, with dozens of Heathrow services cancelled and passengers warned not to go to the airport without rebooking or checking their flight status.

One passenger told the wire service she couldn’t even transfer to another flight because “they can’t bring up our details”.

The incident follows similarly disruptive IT outages at U.S. airlines a year ago that affected Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. It says it expects London-bound flights to land on schedule on Sunday.

British Airways cancelled all its flights out of its London Heathrow and Gatwick hubs in the United Kingdom on Saturday following a major IT system failure.

BA passengers were hit with severe delays in July and September 2016 because of problems with the airline’s online check-in systems.

Meanwhile, BA chief executive Alex Cruz said the airline was “extremely sorry” for the “huge inconvenience” suffered by customers, especially those who were headed for holidays with families.

“The system outage has also affected our call centres and our website but we will update customers as soon as we are able to”.

Passengers were asked to contact the airline in order to locate their luggage, after many were forced to leave Heathrow without claiming their bags. “Considering the reimbursements for cancelled flights and the costs of lodging stranded passengers, this will have an impact on revenue and the magnitude of the cost will depend on how long the outage lasts and how long it takes to resolve”.