BA travellers face third day of delays, cancellations

The embattled airline said it was cancelling 13 short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest, but was aiming to operate a full long-haul schedule from the hub and was operating a full service from Gatwick Airport.

British Airways said all flights should operate at Gatwick Airport, south of the capital, where services also were affected when computer systems were knocked offline.

Mr Cruz said: “On Saturday morning at around 9.30 there was indeed a power surge that had a catastrophic effect over some communications hardware which eventually affected all the messaging across our systems”.

BA canceled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick Saturday after the IT outage, which it blamed on a power-supply problem.

Heathrow advised affected BA passengers not to travel to the airport unless their flights had been rebooked, or were scheduled to take off on Monday.

“British Airways has ruined our honeymoon”, she told Sky News. Under European Union passenger rights rules, the airline is liable for payments to those whose travel plans were disrupted.

Davy analyst Stephen Furlong said the cost to the carrier of cancelling one day of operations was around £30 million.

Responding to the chaos that grounded scores of planes over the weekend, Mr Cruz said: “We do apologise profusely for the hardship that these customers of ours have had to go through”.

Many passengers were left with no choice but to leave their bags behind and sleep in the airport not long after both incoming and outgoing flights had been canceled. The company said that the main cause of this issue was a power surge that occurred on Saturday. FlightAware.com showed 27 cancellations for Monday.

Thousands of passengers remain displaced, with large numbers sleeping overnight in terminals.

It was still investigating how an apparent power failure caused the airline’s complex IT systems to fail completely on May 27, which led to all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick being cancelled at the start of a busy United Kingdom holiday period.

The carrier said it was refunding or rebooking passengers, though those efforts also had been hobbled by the computer outage.

A major British Airways crash has highlighted the importance for businesses of testing backup systems and disaster recovery procedures to ensure that they work as planned. That was a repeat of problems it had in July previous year, after it first introduced the check-in system. The incident could hit earnings beyond just the immediate cost of lost sales and passenger compensation, he said.

“It was restored after a few hours in terms of some hardware changes. we will make sure that it doesn’t happen again”, Mr Cruz said in his first interview.

The crisis puts the spotlight on Cruz, who took charge a year ago after running IAG’s Spanish budget unit Vueling for more than nine years.

