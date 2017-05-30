Baraboo circus keeps tradtion alive after Ringling Bros closure

After more than 100 years in operation, Ringling Bros. closed down its circus.

The Felds also said that the high costs involved with Ringling – which still travels the country by train – made the circus “an unsustainable business for the company”.

The final “Greatest show on earth” was at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in NY on Sunday. He drove from his home in CT for the final show at 7 p.m. Sunday, the last of about 350 Ringling performances he has attended.

Ringling Brothers has its origins in the 19th century with showman P.T. Barnum.

Owner Feld Entertainment announced earlier this year that the show would end its 146-year run in May.

The circus had been butting heads with PETA and other animal rights groups for a while.

Feld chose to fold up the tent as a result of high operating costs combined with lower ticket sales, it said in a statement at the time.

“The competitor in many ways is time”, he said. Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson said to close out the show, leading to a raucous standing ovation.

The Center for Elephant Conservation will continue its work, but the lions, tigers, kangaroos, llamas and other exotic animals featured in the shows will be placed in suitable homes, the AP reported.

This weekend was the final chance for fans to see the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. “I’m seeing people I haven’t seen in years”.

Last year, the company bowed to pressure from activists and agreed to stop using elephants in its performances. “But there is a love for the circus that will never die”.

“We all have to embrace change”.

Feld’s father and uncle bought the circus in 1967.

The secret of the circus’s success, he told the crowd, was “the people – it’s the spirit, the dedication, the perseverance of everyone that you’ll see tonight that makes the impossible possible”.

Seeing the circus on its final day was “a little bit sad”, said Jeff Sinkiewicz, 56, of Centereach, there with a friend and her 10-year-old daughter.