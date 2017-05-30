Barca to make coach appointment on Monday

The centre-back started as the Catalans beat Alaves 3-1 at the Vicente Calderon to win the trophy for a third time on the spin. He addressed the speculation while referencing some of the more unsavoury recent history for those who have held the position: “Over the last few years, presidents have ended up falling (into disgrace), so I’m going to think about it”. “The intensity of this profession demands maximum dedication every single day and there is a natural wear out”. “But I don’t feel sad, especially when I see we won nine out of 13 trophies”.

After the match, the players returned triumphantly to Barcelona to celebrate with the fans. “When you don’t achieve your objectives, which is to win major titles, your season wasn’t a good one. I have enjoyed the opportunity to make them happy”.

Messi was popping up all over the place and dribbling past rival players at will, with Alaves’ defenders stopping him any way the could.

Messi opened the scoring and helped set up goals from Neymar and Paco Alcacer just before half-time as Alaves slumped to defeat in their first Spanish Cup final despite Theo Hernandez’s stunning free-kick to level at 1-1. As I understand, this profession is of the highest demands with a daily grind. “There is no doubt that he is the best player in the world”.

Luis Enrique won the treble in his first season at Barcelona, but early in January of 2015 he was heavily criticised for resting the likes of Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi and Neymar in a defeat at David Moyes’ Real Sociedad.

The five-time Ballon d’Or victor turned in another masterclass against Alaves on Saturday night to show that, even with Luis Enrique leaving, this golden age can continue for Barcelona. “We finished the season how we wanted to finish it”, Luis Enrique said. “He has been a successful manager”.

Ernesto Valverde will, barring the biggest of surprises, be announced as Barcelona’s new coach on Monday, and he has some considerable zapatos to fill.

Less attention has been paid to that area of the club during Luis Enrique’s years with the coach helping to develop only Sergi Roberto.

“I don’t know what I’ll be doing, really”. “I am open to any possibility – perhaps even changing sports”.

I’m very proud to have been part of this journey, as an athlete and a person.