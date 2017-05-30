Barcelona unveil the first home kit of £188m Rakuten sponsorship deal

A change in sponsorship also comes in the form of Rakuten, a Japanese electronic commerce company that’s now valued at Dollars $17 billion, replacing Barca’s previous deal with Qatar Airways.

Barcelona have unveiled their kit for next season days after putting an end to the 2016-2017 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Alaves in the Copa del Rey final.

Sticking with the traditional colours of blue and red, the new jersey has faded stripes across the front moving away from last season’s shirt which had an evenly-spaced design.

The new, fading stripes design has split supporters with many delighted with the latest release but just as many not impressed by what the Catalans will be wearing next season.

Part of the club’s history is shown on the collar with is partially represents the Catalan flag called the Senyera.

On the inside of the shirt are the words “Força” (right sleeve) and “Barça” (left), helping create a high sense of pride when you wear it (it says here).

Barcelona’s new deal is believed to be one of the biggest football kit deals done to date and the hefty worth of is estimated at around £47 million a year. “It looks and feels like a modern uniform of sport“, he explained. Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are expected to make another major announcement in the coming hours to confirm that Ernesto Valverde will take over the reins at the Nou Camp following the departure of Luis Enrique.