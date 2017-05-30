Basketball: LeBron James passes Michael Jordan, Cleveland Cavaliers make NBA finals

Even Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who will enter the Finals with 2,872 career playoff points as a 28-year-old, is nearly exactly 1,000 points behind LeBron’s pace at that same age (3,871).

LeBron James found it hard to come to terms with moving past Michael Jordan’s scoring record in the National Basketball Association playoffs after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 135-102 on Thursday.

Cavs small forward James hit a three-pointer from the left wing in the third quarter to pass Jordan’s record of 5,987 play-off points, which had stood for 19 years.

INSKEEP: That gave LeBron James 5,989 career points in the playoffs, two more than Michael Jordan, the most all time.

A final between the CAVS and The Golden State Warriors will definitely excite fans of Basketball and it will most likely happen again this season.

While the Celtics captured the top seed in the East, they never led in any of their home games in the series.

It was Green who was suspended for Game 5 of last year’s Finals for a swipe at James’ groin – and Golden State wound up squandering a 3-1 series lead and chance at a repeat title.

As much as this series was about James, Irving helped turn the tide of the series with a 42-point effort in Game 4.

He drew within one of Jordan on a thunderous third-quarter dunk, then passed his childhood idol shortly afterward on a three-pointer.

Kyrie Irving backed up his massive game four with 24 points and seven assists, while Kevin Love had a double-double, adding 11 boards to his 15 points. “Thirty teams suit up every year trying to get to this point, and only two teams do”.

LeBron James wasn’t selected as a finalist for NBA MVP. “We feel like we should be here, and we feel like we should be a championship-contending team”.

“The whole underdog thing is amusing to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title”, Love said Saturday after the Cavs’ first practice in preparation for the Warriors since clinching a spot in the Finals.

The Cavaliers had zero interest in prolonging what’s seemed to be inevitable since Game 1 here, if not since Game 1 of the regular season.

“This is great learning for how far we have to go”, Stevens said. “The way he’s playing, he’s deserving of all the credit he’s getting”, Irving said before listing some of the Celtics who shone in Thomas’ absence. The points came off of a late third quarter three-pointer, propelling James towards 5995 total Playoff points. Held a pregame moment of silence for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

The Los Angeles Lakers had set the previous record of 12 straight wins in potential elimination games from 2000-2004.

“We just had a mentality to not have to play any more games”, James said.

Injured Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas was in attendance Thursday night and gathered with his teammates in a huddle before they took the court for pregame warmups. “I think the challenge we’re about to face, one way or the other, is going to take us to another level”.