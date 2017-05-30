Baylor baseball earns No. 2 seed in Houston Regional

The Missouri State Bears and the Arkansas Razorbacks will continue their long-time rivalry in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Now the Bears are headed back to Houston – this time as part of the NCAA tournament field. Baylor was pegged as the No. 2 seed in the Houston Regional at Schroeder Park, and will face off against third-seeded Texas A&M (36-21) at 2 p.m. Friday in a game that will be televised on ESPN2.

The other national seeds include No. 1 Oregon State (49-4), No. 2 North Carolina (47-12), No. 3 Florida (42-16), No. 4 LSU (43-17), No. 7 Louisville (47-10) and No. 8 Stanford (40-14). All Fayetteville Regional contests will be streamed live online through ESPN3 (WatchESPN.com).

The Cowboys (30-25) are the Big 12 Conference Tournament champions.

The Bears took the MVC regular-season crown for the fifth time, posting a 22-game conference regular-season win-streak, according to the news release.

Friday’s games at Lubbock’s Rip Griffin Park have No. 1 Texas Tech meeting No. 4 DE (34-21) and No. 3 Sam Houston State tangling with No. 2 Arizona (37-19), while at Fort Worth’s Lupton Stadium No. 1 TCU takes on No. 4 Central Connecticut State (36-20) and No. 3 Dallas Baptist meets No. 2 Virginia (42-14).

Regional play continues through Monday (June 5) with a double-elimination format. The eight winners of that will head to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, June 17-28.

All-session tickets for the Fayetteville Regional are available for $75 online through ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Depending on the result of the first game, BU will face either the victor or loser of the No. 1 Houston vs.

Game 2 – No. 1 Arkansas vs.