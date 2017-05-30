“Baywatch” sinks at the box office, while “Pirates” sails on

– Despite only nabbing a 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” unsurprisingly managed to sail to No. 1 at North American box office.

Those are current numbers, but The Hollywood Reporter estimates that Pirates of the Caribbean is on its way to a $77 million opening this weekend. Monday, which also happens to be Memorial Day, is estimated to take this number up to $76.6 million.

“Outside of how did we do relative to the last one domestically, this is a win”, said Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis.

The film, which is the fifth outing in the “Pirates” series, has lagged in its domestic market, posting mediocre numbers in the U.S., but it’s been a hit with global audiences. Amid a summer of disappointing box office flops, Guardians is an impressive early success story that continues to dominate each weekend, having yet to fall out of the top two in its first month in theaters. It won’t hit $20 million over the three day weekend, but what was anyone expecting from a bad looking movie based on a awful TV show?

The strong turn out forces Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron’s Baywatch movie reboot to settle for third place. The space opera added US$19.9 million to take second place ahead of Baywatch at the box office. The domestic total for three (really four) days is $62 million. Meanwhile, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul seems to be running out of steam a bit falling from last week’s fifth spot to this week’s sixth with $4.4 million (about $3 million less than it made last weekend). It’s the second fastest a studio has reached the mark domestically, second only to Disney’s record performance a year ago when the studio surpassed $1 billion in early May.

Rounding out the top five are Alien: Covenant and Everything, Everything, bringing in an estimated $10.5 million and $6.2 million, respectively. But other films will have to fight it out for those hard-earned opening weekend dollars. The latest installment in the Alien franchise is looking at $13.1 million over the four-day stretch. “He was like, ‘I don’t know, $2 million.’ I was like, ‘For snacks?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah?’ That sounds frivolous, but it wasn’t”. The film garnered estimated $4.5 million on Thursday, including $1.25 million from Wednesday night previews. Baywatch hasn’t opened wide internationally yet, but did well in Taiwan, leaving Paramount feeling good about its overseas prospects.

Next week, prepare to meet one badass Amazonian when “Wonder Woman” debuts.