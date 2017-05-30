Be anxious, Warriors fans. Be very anxious

Year one gave us an NBA Finals with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love being out due to injury.

Many also see the competition between James and Stephen Curry as the central focus of this final round.

The last of four straight road games, but thus far, the Galaxy (5-5-2) seem unfazed, having won each one of them to this point and finding some continuity. “We have more ball handlers now we can put on the floor”. He’s averaged a mere 14.4 points during the postseason but Thompson is a solid defender on the perimeter and can have an impact with his passing and shooting in transition. LeBron James, whose Cavs lost in six games had more votes. LeBron averaged almost a triple-double while limiting Durant to only two assists per game. As great as James has been through the playoffs, expect a drop off in these numbers during the Finals as James will be using an exorbitant amount of energy trying to slow down Durant. A career 43 percent three-point shooter, Curry was just at 37 percent for the month.

A Finals letdown was hardly what LeBron James and Dwyane Wade envisioned when they partnered up.

As the main attraction for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James is constantly in the spotlight.

James might long for the defensive challenge on Durant. The Cavaliers, however, are putting up over 120 points per 100 possessions per game, which is better still. Green is disruptive on defence, collects rebounds, shoots the 3-pointer and distributes the ball.

This is the same Isaiah Thomas that averaged 28.9 points per game during the regular season and finished third in the National Basketball Association in scoring.

It’s the matchup most expected, the matchup most predicted, and probably the matchup the Cavaliers and Warriors wanted as well. He pointed out that his goal is to have people see him as an all-time great player on Michael Jordan’s level once he retires and not involving any statistical comparison.

Cleveland can’t take Thompson’s struggles for granted.

In my mind, the “overwhelming favorite” narrative was inescapable once Golden State lured Durant away from Oklahoma City.

The Warriors’ assistant coach, Mike Brown, has stepped up in Kerr’s absence, although he was absent on Monday due to illness.

Brown has been coaching the team since Game 3 of the first round at Portland, with Kerr assisting at practice and from the locker room before and during games.

Cleveland’s coach ducked into the shadows, his preferred location.

There are few weaknesses in these Warriors, the first team to head into the final round 12-0 and winning by an average of 16.3 points per game. Many considered his absence the turning point as the Warriors squandered a 3-1 series lead. In the semi-final round, the Boston Celtics managed a victory when LeBron James delivered a sub-par game.

The unanimous MVP season: ridiculed by fans, media and both current and former players.

Some fail to remember, one of the biggest reasons Durant chose Golden State is because of Curry.

