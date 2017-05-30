‘Beast’ of the West? bring it on – LeBron

There’s a difference between an athlete who is hated, and one who has haters. “He’s a guy who said he wanted us, and he has us starting next Thursday”.

Right now, in the days leading up to the Finals, as Sun Tzu advised in “The Art of War”, “they must appear weak when strong”.

Athletes who have haters attract fans.

Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals was a key moment in LeBron James’ playoff lore.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have trained together at least twice in their professional careers, including what was deemed “Hell Week” at the University of Akron during the 2011 lockout.

LeBron’s claim to greatest-player-ever might be less arguable and more quantifiable than Golden State’s claim, and slaying the mighty Warriors to deliver a second straight championship to Cleveland would feather that resume.

In his 14th pro season, LeBron has become the story of these playoffs. Curry has been fantastic through these playoffs, but like the team he will be judged as much or more for the games to come than the ones already played.

Each milestone brings more hype and attention from the media, and with the attention comes criticism and nit-picking from the haters.

If you somehow missed last year’s series, I highly suggest you watch the NBA’s mini-movie on the historical and entertaining series to get you excited for this year’s finals.

Unfortunately for the haters and critics, that’s not going to happen.

If he fails at this stage, he not only damages his legacy, but also disappoints the National Basketball Association and many of its fans. They did a great job. That’s where Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, who averaged a combined 20.3 of them per game during the regular season, come in.

According to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, and a lot of National Basketball Association media analysts and fans on social media, the Warriors are a big favorite in these Finals.

"I appreciate it. I'm happy we've been able to steamroll people, and I love the fact that they've been able to steamroll people because I just love great things".

The Warriors were nearly equally as inept and got the chance to draft Curry because Minnesota messed up; they lived through his ankle woes and got him to agree to an astonishingly good (from the team perspective) contract.

But despite Durant joining the Warriors, James isn’t willing to concede that Golden State is the greatest team he’s faced in his career. That’s part of the reason for the push a year ago.

Now? It just looks like Stephen Curry and Co. Every time down the court, they’d use his man as the screener until the Warriors were forced to switch him onto either LeBron James or Kyrie Irving. He’s chasing a ghost.

Defense wins championships. Since the NBA/ABA merger, only the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers have won the championship with a below-average defensive efficiency, and the last 15 champions have been in the top 10.

How about Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy?

Kobe is the most recent example.

And if you think the GOAT discussion surrounding LeBron is loud now, wait until his farewell season.

The Cavaliers polished off the Pistons two days later at home in Game 6, cementing LeBron’s legacy as the change agent for a Cavaliers fan base starved for the sort of success that seemed on the horizon.

For the first time in NBA history, the same two teams will meet in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

So far, LeBron James is at seventh place (28,787 points) on the all-time regular-season scoring list. The first two games will be played in California before heading back to OH for Game 3 on June 7.