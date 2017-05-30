Besieged by Islamists: Philippine city in lockdown

Latest group of civilians killed in Marawi City adds to deaths of scores over past week, including police and fighters.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who declared martial law on the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Tuesday night, vowed to crack down on local militants who have alleged links with ISIS and seek to carve out a caliphate out of Mindanao.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday welcomes other revolutionary organisations to fight the Maute group militant, who are presently battling Philippines soldiers in Marawi City.

In an interview with Radio DZMM on Monday, another military spokesman Colonel Edgar Arevalo said after seven days of fighting, the casualties included 61 Maute militants, 20 government troops and 19 civilians.

“In the end their relatives and everyday people may be the ones who will kill them”, he said.

The militants are from a little-know group called the Maute, named after two brothers, Omar and Abdullah Maute. Gen. Restituto Padilla in a message to the PNA Monday morning.

Southeast Asian fighters fleeing the Middle East “could look to Mindanao to provide temporary refuge as they work their way home”, said a report late a year ago by the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, predicting a high risk of regional violence. “We have provided containment areas so that we can process evacuees properly”.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the president, in dismissing the court and Congress’ role in deciding whether to extend martial law beyond its current 60 days, had merely wanted to point out it was the country’s military and police forces now fighting to restore peace in Mindanao who were the ones most aware of the security situation on the ground. There were reports that more civilians are still trapped in the crossfire.

The spokesman also cited data from the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City and the National Police attache in the Philippines, which indicated that the 11 people in question had entered the Philippines legally and have not proven to be affiliated with any Islamist factions or the Maute terrorist group operating in the area.

Dela Rosa said they are also verifying information that the Maute Group was angered after its alleged drug laboratory was raided by authorities in Marawi City.

He said that Misuari sent him a letter, saying that MNLF fighters could volunteer to join the fighting in the city of Marawi and other parts of Lanao del Sur province.

Residents fled the city but a local official said about 2,000 people were unable to leave the city. “Food is running out, water is running out, they don’t have electricity”, Martin Thalmann, the deputy head of the ICRC’s Philippine delegation who is in Marawi, told AFP.

The group has around 260 armed followers, according to government estimates.

Bodies of what appeared to be executed civilians were found in a ravine outside a Marawi on Sunday as the crisis took a more sinister turn.

“But for this martial law and the consequences of martial law and the ramifications of martial law, I and I alone would be responsible, just do your job I will take care of the rest”, Duterte said on Friday, according to a president’s office transcript.

Fighting in Marawi started in the afternoon of May 23 as state enforcers tried to capture Isnilon Hapilon, a commander of the Abu Sayyaf militant group who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.