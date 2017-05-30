Big business wants Trump to stick with Paris climate accord

“My sense is the climate train has left the station around the world and even in the United States – particularly at the state level – there’s an bad lot going on”, Robertson said.

A report from the Axios news outlet, however, cited “three sources with direct knowledge” as saying Trump had told confidants including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, that he plans to pull the USA out of the deal.

Pulling out of the deal would arguably be the biggest unravel of Obama-era climate policies and may even cause the entire deal to collapse.

Group of 7 leaders will remain deadlocked after Trump tweeted, “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!“.

He has tweeted that he will make his “final decision” on the accord after his return to Washington.

Back in 2012, Trump had tweeted: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”, in a comment that was picked up by former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign a year ago.

If the US pulls out of the Paris deal, it would become the largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions not included in the agreement, according to EPA data.

“From his refusal to reaffirm Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty in Brussels, undermining America’s national security, to his refusal to keep America’s word on fighting climate change, President Trump has shown the world an America that appears rudderless and in crisis”, he continued.

Trump has at times seemed to downplay concerns over climate change. Such a vote would fail, and then Trump would have Senate backing to not abide by the deal, which he deems a treaty.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote a personal letter to Trump earlier this month, urging him to stick to the deal.

Sarah Ladislaw, who heads the energy and national program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said any diplomatic blowback to the USA for withdrawing from Paris wouldn’t manifest itself in a “one-for-one trade off”.

Business leaders say the Paris deal, also called COP21, will help generate new jobs, limit damage from climate change and help assert American leadership on the global stage.

On Saturday, world leaders of the G7 released their recap of last week’s summit in Taormina, Italy.

And just like that, his first foreign trip is over.