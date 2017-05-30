Black Hawk view of Memorial Day ceremony at ND Veterans Cemetery

Organizations like The American Legion and VFW are often the places to host community events for Memorial Day, but when the holiday’s over, members say it can be a struggle to get veterans involved.

With an all-voluntary military, shared sacrifice is largely a thing of the past – even as US troops remain in Afghanistan and Iraq almost 16 years after 9/11.

That’s the estimated number of Americans who have died fighting for their country in the nation’s various wars. Another popular way to spend the weekend is to put on your running shoes. We salute them today. It then became what was originally called “Decoration Day,” when families would go to cemeteries to clean the graves of their loved ones and plant flowers.

Across the country, humble tributes occurred on that first Decoration Day.

The rain cleared out Monday morning bringing crowds of people to downtown Mansfield for the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Following the ceremony, people were laying down wreaths, flags, and even flowers across the entire cemetery.

It’s also worth noting that end of the American Civil War in 1865 had given a sense of real urgency to Logan’s declaration: In all, some 600,000 Americans died in the Civil War, an astonishing number. Flanders Fields was a World War I battlefield in Belgium, and McCrae was particularly struck by the many poppies that bloomed there. Memorial Day honors service members who’ve died in battle or from injuries sustained in battle.

‘What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal’. “Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor” – President George H.W. Bush. Our hearts still possess the light and warmth of life. What they’re trying to do is encourage Americans to pause just for a moment of silence today at 3 o’clock at 3 o’clock today. That doesn’t include the hundreds of thousands who have served, and are now veterans.

As a veteran myself, my hope is that we never lose sight of the true meaning of Memorial Day, and always remember that freedom isn’t necessarily free.

“We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens”.