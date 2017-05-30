BMW says shortage of parts from Bosch hampers production

German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said a shortage of steering gears supplied by Robert Bosch [ROBG.UL] slowed production of several of its compact and mid-sized models and caused stoppages at its plants in South Africa and China.

Production at factories in Shenyang, China, and Rosslyn, South Africa, is likely to stop for a day, while its plant in Leipzig, Germany, is expected to be partially shuttered, BMW spokesman Michael Rebstock told Bloomberg News.

He said this situation was unlikely to change this week, which had affected more than 1000 workers at its Rosslyn plant.

Production in Munich was also reduced for two days last week, the magazine reported.

“Currently, there is a disruption of the supply of the separate components, thus, the production at the plant in Leipzig has been suspended”, a representative of BMW confirmed the information.

Rebstock described the likely financial damage as “manageable” but “not yet quantifiable”, noting that the automaker’s 1-series through 4-series models are affected.

“Our Purchase and Production Logistics divisions are now working on a solution”.

“We are taking advantage of the flexibility of our procedures to reduce economic damage”.