Bob Arum says Manny Pacquiao is there to fight Conor McGregor

The long trek to a boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and legend Floyd Mayweather appears to be inching closer to reality.

Arum has a stern message for Dana White: “Be patient”.

After that, Pacquiao’s schedule is free.

“Pacquiao has a really tough fight against this guy in Australia, Jeff Horn“, Arum said. Promoter Bob Arum has stated publicly that Pacquiao would jump into the McGregor sweepstakes after his title defence against Australian Jeff Horn on July 2.

“If McGregor [ends up] looking for an [alternative] opponent, Manny Pacquiao is there”, Arum confirmed to TMZ Sports. Mayweather is known for being the best defensive boxer, and that looking for a window of opportunity to knock him out will eventually be frustrating for the MMA artist.

Dan Hardy, former UFC fighter, believes that Mcgregor might have a hard time knocking out Mayweather despite being a great fighter.

Arum has done business with Mayweather, Haymon, and Ellerbe before and had words of advice for UFC president Dana White, who is negotiating on behalf of McGregor. The latter has signed his half of the deal.

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management”, McGregor said. “We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days”. The date and place might be bogus since Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are expected to fight on the same day. As the months have passed, however, red tape has been bushwhacked and roadblocks have been cleared, and the fight looks more and more like one that will actually happen.

Mayweather and Arum famously had a falling out in 2007, resulting in Mayweather starting up his own promotions company. Dana’s a good negotiator, and he’ll get the thing done.