Bomber said to have told mother ‘forgive me’ before blast

The terror attack took place outside the Manchester Arena on Monday, shortly after Grande’s concert there had ended, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device.

Police hunting the “network” behind his attack said they had made “significant” arrests and seized “very important” items in raids linked to the investigation.

In a video message posted online by Salman’s father less than 48 hours after the Manchester Arena blast, the older man cast doubt on his son’s involvement in the bombing, saying that he renounced violence and the killing of innocent people.

British police said on Thursday that they had resumed sharing information with U.S. agencies after receiving “fresh assurances”, ending a suspension in the wake of leaks to U.S. media about the Manchester suicide bombing. The state-run National Health Service said all 27 major trauma units in England had told staff to be prepared for a possible attack, ahead of the weekend and a public holiday on Monday.Bomb-Maker?

Earlier, Ms May said on arrival in Brussels that she would be “making clear to President Trump today that the information shared with our law-enforcement agencies must remain secure”.

He reportedly was in contact with family members just before the attack.

But amid the grief, British authorities were left “furious” by repeated leaks of material shared with their US counterparts, providing an awkward backdrop for Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels later Thursday.

Media reports from the United States claim that the 22-year-old terrorist phoned the family home in north Africa just hours before he attacked the Ariana Grande concert, killing 23 people including himself. In Libya, killer Salman Abedi’s father and brother are in detention.

Trump, in turn, called for an inquiry into those leaks, as his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, prepared to visit London on Friday for what the British Foreign Office called “an expression of UK-US solidarity”.

Police announced two new arrests on Thursday in their probe, bringing the total to eight people in custody in Britain.

"In any case, the links with Daesh are proven", he said, using a term for IS. As a result, thousands of British troops are being deployed in the streets, replacing police officers in guarding key sites. The cordon was later lifted and residents allowed to return to their homes. "He's 22 years old".