Boston Celtics Gave the NBA What it Needed

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the NBA Finals for their third consecutive meetings with the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron was magnificent in Game 5.

James entered the game 27 points behind Jordan.

While the Warriors have posted a flawless 12-0 record in the playoffs this season, the Cavs have almost matched them.

The Cavaliers, who sat their starters for the entire fourth quarter, begin their third straight NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors next Thursday in Oakland.

The Cleveland regulars were 16 of 33 from behind the arc through three quarters – after the Cavs went 19 of 39 on treys in a 44-point win in Game 2. Richard Jefferson, Kyle Korver and Channing Frye all added some great efficiency and scoring totalling 22 between the three of them, and hitting 5 of 12 from deep. Irving, who shook off a Game 4 twisted ankle, was 9 of 15 from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list, scoring 35 points against Boston on Thursday night to reach 5,995 in his career.

James’ postseason scoring record is a tribute to his consistency: He made his playoff debut at age 21 in 2006 and has never failed to advance to at least the second round in the 11 years since.

King James has another throne.

And then, nearly as if he was trying to remind himself that he’s got three championship rings and is frightful in his own right, James recalled other fearsome postseason opponents – San Antonio and Boston.

With Cleveland in jeopardy of dropping its second game in a row after James followed an 11-point Game 3 by picking up four first-half fouls, Irving put on a breathtaking one-man show in the third quarter.

James will make his seventh straight trip to the Finals. Kyrie Irving finished with 24 points and 7 assists.

Draymond Green‘s suspension might not have lost the Warriors the title one year ago, but bad behavior at the worst juncture demands a level of poise this time around that will test his best and worst instincts as a leader/irritant. A similar incident occurred moments later when Tristan Thompson attempted to help up Amir Johnson while the Cavaliers were running in transition, and was pushed away once again.

There’s also the irony that Brown, the first coach who took James to an NBA Finals in 2007 ” Cleveland was swept by San Antonio ” will now coach against him, likely in the same leading role he’s had for Golden State since head coach Steve Kerr was forced to take a break because of continued problems with his surgically repaired back.

Kyrie Irving exploded as reigning National Basketball Association champions the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 112-99 in game four of the Eastern conference finals on Tuesday. With eight NBA Finals appearances under his belt, he is ready to face a team he’s called “a beast”.

For Boston, guard Avery Bradley was the only player to get anything going, with most of his 23 points coming in the first half.

The Wine and Gold have been victorious through the East, with a record of 12 – 1.

But against the Cavaliers – especially if the Warriors decide to go small and Cleveland leaves a big man on Iguodala – he must occasionally make them pay with a 3.