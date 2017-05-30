Boyzone confirms reunion plan for 25th anniversary

He may have his hands full with his hectic career alongside being a new dad.

Duffy, meanwhile, served as a member of Boyzone from 1993-2000, before reuniting with the group when they reformed in 2008.

Boyzone will be hitting the road on a 25th anniversary tour in 2018, the group has officially announced.

Last month Ronan welcomed baby Cooper Keaton into the world with wife Storm.

However, some fans won’t have to wait so long according to the post, which went on to reveal the band would begin touring this year.

But ahead of that, Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch will also be performing a number of gigs this summer, with dates and venues yet to be confirmed.

“In case you can’t wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive United Kingdom shows later this summer”.

“[Next year] will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary!”

Alongside a photo of model Storm, 35, looking gorgeous while holding their new addition, the proud dad wrote a gushing message about his ‘beautiful family’. We can’t let it go and I love the boys.

Brian McFadden added: “Keith and I have always been great friends and we’ve wanted to work together for quite a while now”.

In their first Instagram post since 2014, the band said they are planning a new tour and new music to celebrate the milestone. Sadly, Stephen died of a congenital heart defect in 2009.