Brazil’s Michel Temer urges suspension of corruption probe

Brazil’s President Michel Temer says he will fight allegations that he endorsed the paying of hush money to an ex-lawmaker jailed for corruption, during a national address at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, May 18, 2017.

A third of Temer’s Cabinet is under official investigation for corruption.

“I will continue to lead the government”, Temer said, touting signs that Brazil is finally inching out of its worst recession in history. “I will not resign”.

Brazil’s embattled President, Michel Temer, defiantly refused to step down amid a corruption probe that has engulfed the government and pummelled financial markets in Latin America’s biggest economy.

Temer’s team has issued statements questioning the veracity of the recordings.

It was, however, just one piece of evidence Batista has offered prosecutors, with more to be released soon. Mr Silva’s spokesman said Batista’s accusations are hearsay that was never investigated. He is accused of having given his blessing to payments meant to keep the former speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, from spilling secrets while he is in prison for taking millions of dollars in bribes.

The charges by Attorney General Rodrigo Janot followed the release this week of an audio recording said to show that the president tried to slow or halt a massive corruption investigation known as “Car Wash”.

“After the contents of the tape became public, there’s no other way out for Temer than to leave”, said Augusto Tadeki, a 23-year-old unemployed computer technician.

Temer, who is adamant that he will not resign, called a press conference Thursday to deny any rumors of leaving office or any wrongdoings.

Joesley Batista, who was allowed to leave Brazil and return to a Manhattan apartment after his testimony, “speculated against the national currency”, Temer said, yet was now “loose and free to walk the streets of NY”. More anti-Temer protests were planned this weekend.

Temer, for his part, either murmurs apparent approval or simply listens without making any comment, behaviour that legal analysts have interpreted as explicit support for the unlawful actions.

The scandal could jeopardize the economic and political reforms that Temer has pledged, and Brazil needs. Neither the JBS treasury nor the company’s controlling shareholders had bought or sold shares over the prior year before April, according to the filings last week.

Federal police, meanwhile, closed in on Temer allies as they intensified their three-year corruption probe.

Temer is also a subject of other investigations, including one into how his joint party ticket with Rousseff (he first came to power as vice-president) was funded, which could void the results of the 2014 election.

It also sets the stage for a disruptive constitutional battle between the judiciary and the government, adding to tensions that have already sparked violent protests and calls from a former chief justice for people to take to the streets in remove a tainted president.

JBS, which grew rapidly under 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule due largely to low-priced loans from Brazil’s national development bank, on Thursday said in a statement that seven of its executives, including Batista, had reached plea bargain deals with prosecutors.

The plea-bargain testimony indicates the illegal payments were made to facilitate the company’s access to loans from BNDES that date back to 2005.

That’s according to an investigation released by the country’s Supreme Court on Friday. The Supreme Court suspended Neves from the Senate.